MIPTV Confirms Market Participation Of Major Studios And Buyers

Reed MIDEM revealed further information about the content showcase and international buyers programming for the Digital MIPTV.

The online edition of MIPTV will feature a variety of content showcases. Fresh TV will present Fresh TV Formats and Fiction sessions, with new sessions such as Fresh TV Young Adult Content and Fresh TV Lab.

The Factual & Documentary Showcase will present curated previews of new programs in production, including 1942, The World At War from Lucky You, Double Murder In Central Europe from Mediawan Rights, and The Global Vaccine Race from Off the Fence, among others.

In the Formats Accelerator, All3Media International, ITV Studios, Newen Connect, Small World IFT, and WeMake will all share upcoming formats in development.

The MIPDrama showcase, set for April 9, will provide an exclusive first-look of anticipated international series to buyers.

The market organizer also confirmed the participation of major buyers from broadcasters and streamers, including ABC Australia, BBC, Hunan TV, PBS Kids, TF1, and Warner Bros., among others.