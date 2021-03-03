FilmRise Secures U.S. Distribution Of ‘Beans’

FilmRise acquired Tracey Deer’s Beans for the U.S. in a deal negotiated with WaZabi Films.

Produced by Anne-Marie Gélinas of EMAFilms, Beans tells the coming-of-age story of a 12-year-old Mohawk girl who is forced to grow up during the 1990 Indigenous uprising known as The Oka Crisis. The full-length feature film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was awarded second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award. The film is also part of the Official Selection at Berlinale 2021.

Danny Fisher, CEO of FilmRise, said, “Beans is a perfect addition to our library of films showcasing important stories from underrepresented populations. Deer has created a powerful, eye-opening perspective about an historic event that shook the Indigenous community of Quebec exactly 30 years ago.”

Anne-Marie Gélinas, producer of the film, added, “We are thrilled with all the honors that the Berlinale, TIFF and others have given us, and now Tracey’s voice and vision will be carried in the US with FilmRise. Our film’s story is so relevant to the times that we are currently living.”