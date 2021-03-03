eOne Inks Overall Deal With Keke Palmer

Entertainment One (eOne) signed an overall deal with Keke Palmer.

As part of the partnership, eOne will work with Palmer to develop upcoming projects, serving as the studio for all projects developed through the collaboration. eOne will also oversee worldwide rights.

Palmer is a multi-hyphenate entertainer, from singer and songwriter to producer and actress. She will star in Jordan Peele’s new project. She currently lends her voice talent to Disney+’s The Proud Family revival and Netflix’s Human Resources.

Michael Lombardo, president of Global Television at eOne, remarked, “As a woman of many talents, Keke has made a lasting impression on audiences all over the world. We are thrilled to be collaborating with her on several upcoming projects and are excited to see what next she has in store.”

Palmer commented, “I am thrilled to be partnering with eOne to create entertaining, meaningful, fun television experiences that will deeply connect with audiences and be reflective of our current world. eOne’s commitment to allowing talent to bring their unique lens and lead the storytelling process made them an ideal partner for me.”