Benesse Corporation Set To Launch Meecha! SVoD Service

Benesse Corporation will launch its new SVoD service, Meecha!, in Japan by the end of March.

Specializing in children’s programming, Meecha! will showcase a content offering from Benesse Corporation as well as select titles from international preschool content providers. At launch, the kids content line-up includes CBeebies favorite titles such as Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures, Andy’s Prehistoric Adventures, and Yakka Dee. The programming also features Bobbie the Bear and Create and How To Do Stuff Good from ABC Australia, as well as Tik Tak from Serious Lunch Limited.

Meecha! will also stream content featuring Shimajiro (pictured), the popular preschool character from Benesse Corporation.

Daisuke Tebayashi, director of the Global Business Division at Benesse Corporation, stated, “This major new service, addressing the on-demand content that even the youngest audiences have grown to expect, is tailored to deliver great educational programming from around the world. We believe this service will be popular with Japanese children and, thanks to its educational focus, parents too!”