SPI International Teams Up With Kaleidoscope For ‘Emperor’ Digital Release

SPI International partnered with Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment for the digital premiere of Emperor in the U.K.

Directed by Mark Amin, Emperor is based on the life story of Shields “Emperor” Green, an escaped slave whose encounter with the abolitionist John Brown altered the course of American history. The historical drama will be available as EST and TVoD on all digital platforms as of March 1, 2021. It will also be available on DVD starting April 5, 2021.

SPI International picked up the rights to Emperor in multiple territories, including the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Eastern Europe, and CIS territories. Last month, the company announced that Kaleidoscope will represent SPI titles in the U.K.

Alexandra Puiu, sales executive at SPI International, said, “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Kaleidoscope with the release of the inspiring historical movie Emperor, which tells a remarkable story of courage and perseverance based on true events that will captivate the viewers. We are preparing to release additional new and appealing titles to be announced within the year with our partner.”