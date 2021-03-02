Series Mania And Berlinale Partner On Project Exchange

Series Mania and the Berlinale Co-Production Market entered a partnership to set up a project exchange.

As part of the project exchange, one project pitched at Series Mania will be invited to pitch at the Berlinale, and a project pitched at the Berlinale will be invited to pitch in Lille as part of Series Mania Forum.

Today, Series Mania selected Balaton Brigade to be presented in Lille. Produced by Joyrider and Film Force, the historical spy drama follows the leader of a small Stasi unit that is stationed at the Hungarian Sea. The series depicts as the unit is tasked with watching East German vacationers in order to prevent them from meeting relatives from West Germany. Meanwhile, the leader of the unit faces his own challenges.

Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, stated, “This year again, we are delighted to collaborate with Berlinale, to choose a project that will be pitched during the Series Mania Festival. Amongst the presented projects, one did particularly stick out to us: Balaton Brigade. We were drawn to the story’s original sunny lakeside setting, the complexity of the characters and its fresh and deliciously vintage tone.”