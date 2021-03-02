Mediaset Distribution Presents ‘Vatican And ‘My Dear Brother’

Mediaset Distribution will present the documentary Vatican – The Great Beauty and the comedy series My Dear Brother as part of their slate at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival.

Vatican – The Great Beauty follows Italian actor Cesare Bocci as he guides viewers on a journey inside the Vatican. Bocci also stars as the lead in Mediaset’s series My Dear Brother, which broadcasts on Canale 5. Produced by Ciao Ragazzi for Mediaset, the comedy series revolves around two brothers as one of them decides to run for mayor in Sicily.

Mediaset Distribution’s slate also features The Silence of Water 2, which also broadcasts on Canale 5. Set in a beautiful seaside community, the crime drama centers around the murder of a teenager.

This marks the first time that Mediaset will be at the market as a seller.