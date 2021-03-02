J2911 Media Signs Worldwide Deal With Toon Goggles

J2911 Media closed a worldwide deal with the OTT children’s platform Toon Goggles.

The deal features the titles HuevoKids, Las Aventuras del Tio Conejo, A Vista de Pajaro, Outopus, Maria Perez Vs Los SuperHeroes, Kozaky Fooball, Kozaky Around the World, and Mace-Man. It also features Steam Adventures in Arboterra, a new series recently added to J2911 Media’s catalogue.

J2911 Media has a global outreach strategy, that includes the acquisition and distribution of finished content and the develop of new production projects.