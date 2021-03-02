DMR Rolls Out Three Digital Linear Channels On VIZIO SmartCast

Digital Media Rights announced the launch of three digital linear channels on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.

Viewers will be able to watch the golden age of anime on RetroCrush, with titles such as Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, Saint Seiya, and Ronin Warriors. Midnight Pulp highlights a curated selection of cult and genre programming, including Ringu, Detective Chinatown (pictured), and The Changeling. Cocoro shares big ideas and colorful characters in its kid-friendly shows such as Kung Food, Om Nom Stories, and Pororo: Cyberspace Adventures.

John Stack, director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy at DMR, said, “The DMR team is excited to be working with and launching three of our channels on VIZIO SmartCast, one of the nation’s leading TV streaming platforms. By adding RetroCrush offering the best of classic Japanese anime, Cocoro providing premium content for families on the go, and Midnight Pulp streaming all things strange, VIZIO SmartCast audiences will have even more compelling content to consider for their viewing pleasure.”