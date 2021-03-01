Up The Ladder: Champlain Media

Champlain Media appointed Linda Stregger as chief operating officer.

Based out of the Toronto office, Stregger will oversee the company’s development, production, and financial activities. Champlain Media, part of a group of companies owned by Reel One Entertainment, continues to expand its scripted content slate, which includes crime thrillers, romances, and holiday movies, among others. Reel One oversees international distribution for the slate.

Stregger joins the company with over 25 years of experience in the TV industry. She previously worked in finance at CTV, and she operated the independent production company Up Front Entertainment.

Tom Berry, CEO of Reel One Entertainment, stated, “As the company expands and embraces exciting new challenges and opportunities, we’re delighted to have Linda join our team and bring her financing acumen, strong leadership skillset and extensive production background.”

Stregger added, “I’m thrilled to be working with Tom and the talented teams at Champlain Media and Reel One Entertainment. It’s an exciting and busy time for the company as we grow our television production capacity.”