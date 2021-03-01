Rai Com Presents ‘Freaks Out’ And More At EFM

Rai Com, the international sales division of the Italian public broadcaster RAI, revealed its slate of exclusive titles to be presented at the online European Film Market (EFM).

Founded in 1968, Rai Com exports high-profile content worldwide. More recently, the sales team has developed close partnerships across all areas of the international film and television industry to strengthen its position around the world.

The company’s lineup features the upcoming action title Freaks Out (pictured), animated film The Walking Liberty, and new drama Regina. The portfolio also features Divorzio A Las Vegas (Divorce in Las Vegas), Guida Romantica A Posti Perduti (Romantic Guide To Lost Places), Fuori Era Primavera (It Was Spring Outside), and Bosnia Express, among others.