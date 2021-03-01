‘Nobody’ Set To Be Released On March 26

Universal Pictures will release the action-drama Nobody in theaters on March 26, 2021.

Produced by 87North, Eighty Two Films, and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, Nobody stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated father and husband who never pushes back. After an incident with two thieves, his rage emerges and leads him down a path of dark secrets. The film follows his journey to save his family from a dangerous adversary.

Producers on the film include Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Braden Aftergood, Bob Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero. Derek Kolstad, Marc S. Fischer, and Tobey Maguire serve as executive producers.