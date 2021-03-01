Electric Entertainment Confirms ‘Blood On The Crown’ TVoD Release

Electric Entertainment will release Blood On The Crown via TVoD starting March 9, 2021.

Starring Harvey Keitel and Malcolm McDowell, Blood On The Crown offers an account of how Maltese citizens fought for independence against England in 1919. The Maltese production tells the true story of resilience and honor of the Maltese people who united to lead an uprising.

Produced and written by Jean-Pierre Magro, Blood On The Crown received significant support from the Arts Council of Malta. Executive producers include Roland Joffe and Shayne Putzlocher, with Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa as producers.

Electric Entertainment’s domestic distribution team previously coordinated the theatrical release of titles such as Say My Name, Bad Samaritan, and LBJ. The L.A.-based company also licensed the post-theatrical rights to these films to Amazon and other outlets.