Portfolio Entertainment Picks Up Distribution Rights To ‘Decoys’

Portfolio Entertainment scored the global distribution rights to Decoys.

Produced by Counterfeit Pictures for CBC Gem, Decoys revolves around small-town folks who come face-to-face for an annual competition. Created and written by David Pelech, the mocumentary-style series originally debuted on CBC Gem in July 2020.

Portfolio will launch the series at MIPTV.

Donnie MacIntyre, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Portfolio Entertainment, remarked, “Decoys is the perfect complement to our roster as we continue our expansion into prime-time comedy and premium scripted content. This eccentric cast of characters who refuse to let any adversity stand between themselves and their dreams will surely resonate with audiences around the world and keep them laughing along the way.”