Mondo TV Inks Deal With RTVE For ‘MeteoHeroes’

Mondo TV Group confirmed a multi-territory broadcasting deal with RTVE for MeteoHeroes.

Co-produced by Mondo and Meteo Operations Italia, the environmentally themed animated kids’ show will air in Spain on Clan and in Latin America on Clan Internacional. The first season of the series has already been sold or confirmed in more than 120 countries. It aired last fall on Cartoonito in Italy.

MeteoHeroes depicts the adventures of six superpowered kids who have powers that control weather phenomena. Working alongside scientists and meteorologists, the MeteoHeroes work to fulfill their mission of saving the Earth.

Matteo Corradi, CEO of Mondo TV, stated, “In a very short time MeteoHeroes has established itself as one of the leading series in our portfolio; in fact; a second series is already being planned. This agreement with RTVE, a major partner in Spanish-speaking markets worldwide, is a very important development, not only bringing the show to millions of potential viewers in a large number of new markets but also boosting the reach of the ongoing licensing and merchandising campaign.”