Hollywood Suite Inks Deal With Mongrel Media

Hollywood Suite signed an agreement with Mongrel Media for a package of more than 20 premium titles.

The deal features the Iranian animated feature Persepolis, which will premiere on March 3, 2021, as part of Hollywood Suite’s World Cinema Wednesdays programming. The package also includes films like Bandar Band, RBG, The Lobster, The Lunchbox, A Royal Affair, and Let the Right One In.

Sharon Stevens, vice president of Programming for Hollywood Suite, said, “Mongrel is known for choosing compelling titles both internationally and here at home. Persepolis is the perfect film to kick off World Cinema Wednesdays and we are doubly excited that all of the WCW titles are directed by women.”

Andrew Frank, vice president of Sales and Acquisitions at Mongrel Media, added, “With a multicultural country like Canada, there is a surprising lack of choice when it comes to the availability of foreign and independent films on streaming services. That is why Mongrel is so excited to collaborate with Hollywood Suite in their effort – and vision – in recognizing this underserved segment.”