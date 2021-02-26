‘Dwight In Shining Armor’ Heads To Family Channel In Canada

WildBrain’s Family Channel will premiere Dwight in Shining Armor in Canada on March 1, 2021.

Dwight in Shining Armor follows a modern-day teen, Dwight, who accidentally awakens a gothic princess, Gretta. The live-action fantasy series depicts as the two help one another while thwarting a horde of witches, warlocks, and other enemies.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution licenses the series.

Katie Wilson, VP of Channels and Curation at WildBrain Television, commented, “We’re so excited to bring English Canadian families the exclusive premiere of Dwight in Shining Armor. Gretta’s plucky nerve and Dwight’s reluctant heroism set the stage for a note-perfect comedic journey through a suburban landscape that’s fraught with magical medieval peril. This refreshing, original series is the perfect answer to any family jousting over what to watch this March.”