Disney+ Picks Up ‘Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’

ZAG and ON kids & family signed a global deal with Disney Channels for seasons four and five of Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.

Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows two seemingly ordinary teenagers who have secret identities as the superheroes known as Ladybug and Cat Noir. ZAGTOON, Method Animation, Globosat, and DeAgostini Editore serve as co-production partners on the two new seasons, in collaboration with Disney Channel EMEA, TF1, and Toei Animation.

Disney Channel secured global rights to the two seasons, excluding the U.S., Brazil, Australia, Canada, Korea, and China. Season four will premiere in 2021, followed by season five in 2022.

Disney+ also picked up all five seasons for the global streaming service, excluding Brazil, Korea, and China.

Jeremy Zag, founder and CEO of ZAG, commented, “Disney has been a key partner in bringing Miraculous Ladybug to audiences everywhere, and we are grateful for their creative support and trust for this next chapter. We are excited to be extending our relationship to Disney+ and to be part of their compelling new platform. We are naturally delighted by the impressive ratings for the first of the TV Event premieres and grateful for the support of our Miraculous fans who tuned in.”