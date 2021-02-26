AMC’s Shudder Acquires ‘The Amusement Park’

AMC Networks’ Shudder picked up The Amusement Park for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the U.K.

Recently restored by the George A. Romero Foundation 46 years after its completion, The Amusement Park is the formerly lost film from independent filmmaker and genre cinema icon George A. Romero. The film follows an elderly man who becomes disoriented and increasingly isolated, representing an allegory about the nightmarish realities of growing older in the U.S. It will stream in summer 2021.

Craig Engler, general manager at Shudder, commented, “The moment we heard The Amusement Park had been rediscovered and was being restored, we knew we had to bring this unseen George A. Romero masterpiece to Shudder members. We’re beyond thrilled to work with Yellow Veil Pictures, Suzanne, and the George A. Romero Foundation to give this important film the wide release it deserves.”

Suzanne Desrocher-Romero, founder and president of the George A. Romero Foundation, said, “We are thankful to Yellow Veil Pictures who helped forge a path for us to find the most perfect custodian for this piece. Shudder understands that this film adds an important element to the Romero oeuvre. We are grateful.”