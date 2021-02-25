ViacomCBS Announces Paramount+ Slate And More

ViacomCBS Networks Americas unveiled its launch plans for Paramount+, the streaming service that will roll out on March 4, 2021.

At launch, Paramount+ will offer a library of over 5,000 hours of content, including Showtime series, Paramount+ originals, kids programming, a variety of blockbuster movies and comedies, and much more. Paramount+ originals include The Man Who Fell to Earth, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, The Offer, and Guilty Party, among others. The platform will also offer local original series, through ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), such as the supernatural thriller The Envoys.

Kelly Day, president of Streaming and Chief Operating Officer ViacomCBS Networks International, said, “Paramount+ will provide consumers with a premium experience at a price point considerably lower than other streamers, making it essential for both consumers and our distribution partners. With an unrivaled global footprint across linear, SVOD and AVOD, combined with a powerful content engine, including an immense library and a vast pipeline of premium originals, ViacomCBS is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the massive global streaming opportunity.”

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas, stated, “ViacomCBS is uniquely positioned to offer our consumers and partners a premium service with the launch of Paramount+, as we leverage our extensive reach and strong relationships in the Latin American market. Through ViacomCBS International Studios, we can deliver premium, local Spanish-language content to create a truly global and local experience for audiences.”