Quintus Studios Acquires Raft Of Factual Titles

Quintus Studios picked up a raft of factual titles for its on-demand documentary channels Free Documentary, FD Real, and ENDEVR.

In a deal with DCD Rights, Quintus secured Sky High Scrapers, a series about a crew of high-wire rope access engineers.

From Beyond Rights, the content agency acquired Mountain Rescue, a co-production centered on an elite squad of Alpine Gendarmes who are trained to brave Mont Blanc. Quintus also picked up Airshow (pictured), an observational documentary series that offers a behind-the-scenes look to professional airshow pilots.

Quintus Studios also obtained 97% Owned from Sideway Films. The documentary explores the creation of credit and its role in the current social and economic crisis.