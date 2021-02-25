Flame Distribution To Distribute David Attenborough Nature Doc

Flame Distribution partnered with Humble Bee Films and SeaLight Pictures to distribute Life in Color with David Attenborough.

Co-produced by Humble Bee Films and SeaLight Pictures, the natural history documentary series follows Sir David on locations around the world, from the rainforests of Costa Rica to the snowy Scottish Highlands, to see how animals use color. The three-part series was produced for the BBC, Netflix, Channel 5, and Stan.

Flame Distribution will oversee worldwide distribution, excluding the U.K.

Fiona Gilroy, Content Sales & Acquisitions director, Flame Distribution, remarked, “This spectacular documentary series will have a profound effect on audiences worldwide, especially in light of the environmental issues and impact on our wildlife we are facing. Sir David creates a unique lens through which to see our fellow inhabitants in all their glory and I defy anyone to not be mesmerized by each episode! It’s also an incredible honor to be working with the producers and distinguished broadcasters that are delivering the ‘must see’ documentary of 2021.”