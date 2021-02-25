FilmRise Reveals March Streaming Marathons

FilmRise unveiled its streaming offering for March 2021.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the “Modern Hero TV” marathon will stream all day on March 13. Modern Hero TV is a new documentary series that showcases inspiring women, including the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, equality pioneer Gloria Allred, Poo-Pourri founder and CEO Suzy Batiz, and “The Wonder Woman of Twerk” Katherine Tisha Wilson, among others.

From March 27-28, the “Gripping Dramas Weekend” marathon will feature captivating drama series such as The Cult and Injustice. Additional titles include The Fragile Heart, Collision, and TV movie An Angel for May.

In addition, Filmrise announced that two of its tentpole TV series will be available on YouTube. Viewers will be able to enjoy Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction and The Rifleman on the video platform.