eOne Greenlights ‘Kiya’ Preschool Series

Entertainment One (eOne) gave the greenlight to the new preschool series Kiya.

Produced by eOne, Triggerfish, and Frog Box, in partnership with Disney Junior and France Télévisions, Kiya follows a young superhero and her two best friends as they defend their community. The diverse characters were inspired by the varied landscape and culture of Southern Africa.

Kiya will debut across linear and digital platforms, including Disney Jr., Disney+ globally, and France Télévisions.

Olivier Dumont, president of Family Brands at eOne, remarked, “We’re so excited to go on this adventure with Kiya and are focused on creating an environment where friendship, courage and bravery come to life, all with a healthy dose of music and dance. Together with Triggerfish and the winning production teams behind preschool hit shows PJ Masks and Ricky Zoom at Frog Box and TeamTo, we’re thrilled to bring audiences 52 relatable and inspiring episodes in partnership with our world-class partners Disney and France Télévisions.”