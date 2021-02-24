Up The Ladder: The Cartel

The Cartel brought on Stewart Cavanagh as head of Unscripted and Documentary.

Cavanagh primarily represents clients in the Alternative and Documentary space. In joining The Cartel, he brings an expansive list of clients with him, including companies such as New Dominion Pictures, Buck Productions, and Kornhaber Brown. In his career, he spent four years as vice president of Alternative at The Gersh Agency, six years as vice president of Alternative at Rebel Entertainment Partners, and three years as an Alternative agent at Innovative Artists.

Stan Spry, co-founder and co-CEO at The Cartel, stated, “The Cartel is thrilled to have an unscripted agent of Stewart’s caliber joining the steam. Stewart has a fantastic history of being a dynamic representation who excels in the unscripted space and brings with him an impressive roster of clients. He’s the perfect person to help lead The Cartel’s expansion into the unscripted and documentary businesses.”

Cavanagh added, “In this ever-changing landscape, I’m pleased to be working alongside such dedicated and passionate representatives.”