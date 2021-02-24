Nevision Signs Development Deal With Jeff Murphy

Nevision announced a strategic agreement with writer Jeff Murphy.

As part of the deal, Murphy will work on his own original projects, and he will work alongside Nevision’s Neil Zeiger to develop the company’s slate of feature film and scripted series.

At the start of the new partnership, two initial projects are confirmed. The Furies is a part supernatural thriller, part police procedural, and part eco-horror series, co-created with Mark Andrew. Family movie Moifaa depicts the true story of New Zealand’s first sporting hero. Saul (working title) is another series in development, about a mother and son who are on a journey of discovery.

Neil Zeiger, creative director of Scripted at Nevision, commented, “Jeff is a talented, inventive and dynamic screenwriter whose taste and skills are both eclectic and far reaching. The stories Jeff chooses to tell always go to the heart of the human condition. Consequently, they will appeal to a broad global audience. We are thrilled to have him on board to add to our slate and help move it forward.”

Jeff Murphy added, “Nevision has an ambitious and international outlook in regard to television drama. It seeks to go all the way. Creatively, wants to be the best it can be. That ambition, that self-belief – these are essential components in the development of ideas. We give so much time to our creative visions. It is good to be allowed to enhance those visions, attempt to fulfil the potential, good dramatic ideas require. I am so very pleased to a part of something larger than just the ‘next big thing.’”