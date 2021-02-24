NBCUniversal Formats Enters Partnership With Banijay Asia

NBCUniversal Formats and Banijay Asia inked a co-production deal to adapt formats in India.

Banijay Asia will represent and collaborate with Universal Studio Group to develop local versions of scripted and entertainment titles, including Suits, House (pictured), Monk, Saturday Night Live, The Titan Games, and Top Chef.

The partnership with Banijay Asia marks NBCUniversal Formats’ first co-production deal in India. The NBCU division previously rolled out successful adaptations of Suits in Japan and Korea, as well as Saturday Night Live in Japan, China, and Korea.

Enrique Guillen, EVP of Commercial Strategy & International Development at Universal Studio Group, stated, “These stories, characters, and formats have proven to have universal appeal. The broad reach and expertise of Banijay Asia across scripted and unscripted content makes them our ideal partner to develop and produce these titles for Indian audiences in the language and form that they prefer.”

Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder of Banijay Asia, remarked, “These titles are proven hits and carry significant gravitas in the market, with many ingrained in the cultural zeitgeist worldwide. Entertaining, story-driven, and hugely adaptable, there is no doubt, with the right talent and partners, we can get India talking about these shoes too.”