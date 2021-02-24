Global Agency’s ‘Is That Really Your Voice?’ Gets Russian Adaptation

Global Agency confirmed that the Russian television channel TNT commissioned a local version of Is That Really Your Voice?

Produced by Comedy Club Production, the Russian version of the singing entertainment format, titled Musical Intuition, will debut on February 26, 2021. Hosted by Azamat Musagaliev, the first season brings together Russian singers and comedians for its jury.

Created by Izzet Pinto, Is That Really Your Voice? is based on the idea of spotting good singers simply by looking at them. The studio format follows judges who make their selections on looks alone to determine who the good singer is.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, commented, “Traveling abroad after a long break and seeing the production on site was thrilling. It was one of the best quality and fascinating productions I have ever seen. We have high expectations, we wish this show to last for years. I sincerely congratulate all the channel staff and production team. This format is likely to be one of the biggest hits in the world in 2021 and 2022.”