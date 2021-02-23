Up The Ladder: Gusto Worldwide Media

Gusto Worldwide Media appointed Carrie Gillis as vice president and general manager.

Bringing years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Gillis will lead operations, sales, and marketing at Gusto TV’s Ottawa-based studio and facility. She starts her position on March 1, 2021.

Gillis most recently served as managing director of Events and Marketing at St. Joseph Communications – Media Division. Her career began in television content distribution for CBC International Sales and Télé Images in Paris, France.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Audiences have an insatiable appetite for creative food programming and want to be engaged both on-screen and off. With the integration of second-screen technologies, we are developing a more immersive viewing experience.”