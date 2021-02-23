PBS International Licenses ‘Hemingway’ Doc To RAI And More

PBS International licensed the documentary series Hemingway to several international broadcasters.

Produced by Florentine Films and WETA in Washington, D.C., Hemingway was picked up by RAI in Italy, YLE in Finland, Sky Network Television in New Zealand, NRK in Norway, and the BBC in the U.K. Additional buyers are signing on to the series ahead of its U.S. broadcast on PBS from April 5-7, 2021.

Hemingway depicts an intimate portray of the writer while also exploring the myth behind the man. Directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, the documentary series shares a close study of biographical events with excerpts from Hemingway’s writing as well as interviews with writers, scholars, and family.

Ken Burns remarked, “Hemingway is both an intimate, turbulent family saga and an examination of some of the greatest works of literature in the 20th century. We are unsparing in our inquiry into less well-known aspects of his character and writing. Our intent is to offer viewers an honest portrayal of a complex and conflicted writer who left an indelible mark on literature.”

Lynn Novick commented, “One of the great revelations of this project was sitting down with renowned writers from around the world—Mario Vargas Llosa, Edna O’Brien, Abraham Verghese, Leonardo Padura, Mary Karr—and hearing them share their insights into Hemingway’s work and why he is still important today.”