Nippon TV Sells ‘Joran The Princess of Blood and Snow’

Nippon TV scored key sales for the anime series Joran The Princess of Snow and Blood.

Crunchyroll secured the worldwide distribution for the series, excluding Asia. In Asia, Medialink picked up the series for its TV stations and platforms, as well as its Ani-One branded channel. Aniplus also acquired the series for its Aniplus TV station and aniplus.tv platform.

Co-produced with Hulu in Japan, Joran The Princess of Snow and Blood follows Sawa Yukimura as she dedicates her life to avenging her family’s death. The series will air in Japan on Nippon TV, BS Nippon TV, and CS Nittele Plus on April 6, April 7, and April 13, respectively. Hulu in Japan will also stream each episode a week before Nippon TV.

Crunchyroll will stream the series during its Crunchyroll Anime Awards on February 19, 2021.

Kako Kuwahara, executive vice president of the Anime Department at Nippon TV, stated, “Loaded with images that the world perceives as Japanese, Joran the Princess of Snow and Blood features intense action, serious human dramas, and a dark look and feel that I am confident will capture the hearts of anime fans across the globe.”

Kuwahara continued, “Furthermore, the theatrical adaptation of Joran is slated for the fall of 2021. It is a collaborative effort with media mix experts Bushiroad Move Inc. and Bushiroad Music Inc. I am beyond excited to see the creative work that will arise from this phenomenal collaboration. I hope you enjoy the world of JORAN from the many angles it offers.”