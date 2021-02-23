Filmzie Rolls Out On rlaxx TV in U.K.

Filmzie announced a deal that sees its content available on rlaxx TV in the U.K.

Filmzie, the AVoD streaming platform, has a film slate that includes a range of timeless classics and new releases from major studios and indie producers. The content offering features titles such as Taika Waititi’s What We Do in The Shadows and Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance, among others.

rlaxx TV is available throughout the U.K., Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. With its ad-based business model, the service provides its viewers with curated and special-interest content free of charge.

Matej Boda, CEO of Filmzie, said, “This deal further enhances our international growth with a partner that is ideally placed to support our expansion into new territories as we continue to acquire further content and grow our audience. By providing free content we’re giving people a choice that can save them money. The team at rlaxx TV recognize this and are the perfect partner to help democratize the content market.”

Dirk Wittenborg, president of rlaxx TV, added, “We are very pleased to be able to offer our viewers premium content for true movie lovers by Filmzie in the future. For us, this cooperation is the next step towards a product offering that speaks to all passions and interests of our very diverse viewership.”