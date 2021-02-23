DMR Launches RetroCrush Programming On Pluto TV

Digital Media Rights (DMR) entered a content agreement with Pluto TV to launch a RetroCrush programming block on Pluto TV’s “Anime All Day” channel.

Beginning March 4, 2021, the RetroCrush programming block will stream a slew of titles every Thursday and Saturday. Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, offers a variety of premium news, TV shows, movies, and trending digital series, among others. Viewers will be able to watch RetroCrush’s line-up of titles from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. The content offering includes Cyborg 009: The Cyborg Soldier (pictured), GoShogun: The Time Étranger, Saint Seiya: Evil Goddess Eris, Dragon Half, The Hat and the Travelers of the Books, and much more.

John Stack, director of Digital Distribution and Content Strategy at DMR, said, “DMR’s goal for RetroCrush from day one has been to utilize our vast library to provide anime fans with the world’s best series and films. We have done so by launching RetroCrush first as a social media channel, then a standalone OTT service, and then a free ad supported linear channel. Now, and in that same spirit, we’re showing our flexibility as an independent media company to be able to offer Pluto TV an engaging block of classic anime programming to its expanding audience.”