Starz Picks Up ‘Gaslit’ Starring Julia Roberts And Sean Penn

Starz ordered the new anthology series Gaslit.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Television, Gaslit stars Julia Roberts (pictured) and Sean Penn, and it is adapted from the first season of the podcast Slow Burn. The series presents a modern take on the Watergate scandal, revolving around untold stories and forgotten characters of the event. The series is scheduled to enter production this spring.

Created by Robbie Pickering, Gaslit will debut on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and it will be available on the Starzplay across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz, commented, “In Gaslit, we not only have the opportunity to tell an incredible untold story in bringing Martha Mitchell’s historic role in Watergate to the forefront, but we are also incredibly lucky to have a dream cast including Julia and Sean and the best creative team and partners we could have asked for.”