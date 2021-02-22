Legendary Television Scores Deals For ‘Debris’

Legendary Television closed deals with TF1 in France and U-NEXT in Japan for the distribution rights to Debris.

Produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television in association with Universal Television, Debris follows two agents who are tasked with recovering the debris of a destroyed alien spacecraft that has scattered across the Western Hemisphere. The sales to TF1 and U-NEXT mark the first international sales for the series.

Creator and showrunner J.H. Wyman wrote and executive produced the series. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming, and Samantha Corbin-Miller also serve as executive producers. The drama series will debut on NBC on March 1, 2021.

Chris Albrecht, head of Legendary Television, stated, “We are thrilled to be in business with TF1 and U-NEXT, and to continue to expand our global reach by bringing Debris to French and Japanese audiences.”