GMA News TV Rebrands To GTV

GMA News TV announced its rebrand as GTV.

GTV will continue to offer a full schedule of news programs from GMA News, GMA Regional TV, and DZBB. The free-to-air channel will show live telecasts of Dobol B TV and the midday newscast Balitanghali. It will also feature simulcasts of GMA’s flagship news program 24 Oras.

GTV also showcases primetime series such as the Lost Recipe and My Fantastic Pag-ibib. In the coming months, the channel will also present Heartful Café, Love You Stranger, and FLEX.