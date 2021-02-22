Cosmic Cat Set To Distribute ‘Killing Escobar’ Doc

Cosmic Cat picked up the distribution rights to the documentary thriller Killing Escobar for theaters in the U.K.

Co-produced by Two Rivers Media and Salon Pictures, Killing Escobar tells the story of Scottish mercenary and ex-SAS operative Peter McAleese, who was hired to assassinate the Colombian drug lord. Directed by David Whitney, the feature documentary shares footage of the mission and interviews with McAleese and others.

Abacus Media Rights handles international distribution for the documentary, with Cosmic Cat Films overseeing U.K. cinema.

Ged Fitzsimmons, founder and director of Cosmic Cat, remarked, “We are really excited to be releasing this incredible documentary, following its world premiere at Glasgow Film Festival. As an ‘impact distributor’ we tend to focus on films with some kind of social or political impact potential and that will always remain the case. However, after a year of isolation and empty cinemas, we wanted to get involved in a movie that would excite indie-film fans again.”

He continued, “Killing Escobar is the perfect ‘stranger than fiction’ true story: a tough Glaswegian wardog is hired to assassinate the world’s most dangerous man. It is thrilling, shocking and poignant. What makes this film unique is the combination of real-life accounts, access-all-areas archive and some really intense drama reconstruction. We cannot wait to see how the U.K. public respond to such an extraordinary true story.”