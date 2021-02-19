Virtual Upfront 2021 Dates

Virtual Upfront presentations will take place in mid-May 2021.

NBCUniversal will hold their presentation on the morning of Monday, May 17, followed by FOX in the afternoon. Disney will host theirs the following day, May 18. ViacomCBS will present on May 19, as well as WarnerMedia. May 20 will include presentations from The CW and USA.

Below is the complete calendar, as per today.

NBCUniversal: May 17 (Monday morning)

FOX: May 17 (Monday afternoon)

Disney/ABC/ESPN: May 18 (Tuesday)

ViacomCBS: May 19 (Wednesday)

WarnerMedia: May 19 (Wednesday morning)

The CW: May 20 (Thursday)

USA: May 20 (Thursday)