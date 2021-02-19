ViacomCBS Inks Licensing Partnership With U-NEXT

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group entered a licensing partnership with Japan’s U-NEXT.

As part of the agreement, U-NEXT picked up six premium drama series from Showtime, including Halo, Your Honor, City on a Hill, Ripley, Yellowjackets, and The First Lady (working title). In addition, viewers will be watch a selection of original series starting February 19, including David Lynch’s Twin Peaks and the Showtime original Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series.

Dan Cohen, president of ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, remarked, “We are delighted to partner with Japan’s leading OTT service, U-NEXT to introduce an exclusive selection of critically acclaimed and highly anticipated Showtime series to Japan. With its emphasis on providing premium entertainment to the Japanese market, U-NEXT is an ideal platform for Showtime series, and we look forward to bringing these series to Japan.”

Tenshin Tsutsumi, CEO of U-NEXT, stated, “We are thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS in introducing Showtime content to our service. The evolving landscape in the streaming sector has created a huge demand for high-quality premium content, and we are delighted to partner with ViacomCBS to feature some of the best premium series from the internationally renowned Showtime brand on U-NEXT.”