TV3 Group Launch New Sports Channel

TV3 Group in the Baltics rolled out its new television channel TV3 Sport Open.

Strengthening the company’s sports portfolio, TV3 Sport Open provides over 3,000 hours of live broadcasts and about 1,500 sporting events annually. The new channel will feature selected games from the UEFA Champions and Europa Leagues, NBA, Euroleague Basketball, English Premier League, and UFC, among others.

TV3 Sport Open will be available to Baltic TV operators and through TV3 Group’s OTT platform Go3.

Jan Wykrytowicz, Pay TV Baltics CEO of the TV3 Group, stated, “We are constantly improving our sports offer and as part of our long-term sports strategy we’re excited to announce the launch of the new, basic tier sports channel – TV3 Sport Open. It will bring selected best sport events to more casual viewers in the Baltics. Launching another channel under TV3 Sport brand will also allow us to broadcast even more games of the best leagues in the world.”