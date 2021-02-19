FOX Premieres ‘The Moodys’ In April

FOX will debut The Moodys on April 1, 2021, with two back-to-back episodes.

Produced by CBS Studios and FOX Entertainment, The Moodys revolves around a tight-knit family in their misadventures. The new comedy series is based on the series A Moody Christmas, from The Jungle Entertainment and Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Following its premiere, The Moodys will make its time period premiere on April 8. The series’s executive producers include Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Tad Quill, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins.