ATV’s ‘The Ottoman’ Reaches MENA

ATV confirmed that its drama series The Ottoman is available in 30 countries.

The Ottoman recently launched in MENA territories, after airing across Europe and Asia. The Ottoman is currently also available on NOOR Play with same-day availability as it airs in Turkey.

The drama series tells the heroic life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Since its launch in 2019, the series has continued to stay on top of the Total and AB ratings categories. The series was first acquired by Albania in 2019.