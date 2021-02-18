SPI International Rolls Out FilmBox+

SPI International unveiled its new streaming service, FilmBox+.

With an enhanced user experience and multiple screen availability, FilmBox+ showcases a curated lineup of on-demand content from major global distributors. The programming features Hollywood blockbusters, independent world cinema gems, and thematic entertainment. Viewers will have access to thousands of VoD titles as well as more than eight live channels.

FilmBox+ can be accessed directly at filmbox.com or through the designated FilmBox+ app on internet-connected devices.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand-new product FilmBox+ which will replace FilmBox Live from today on. FilmBox+ integrates easily with operators and partner platforms to provide a seamless and well-rounded entertainment experience that places the consumer at the center.”