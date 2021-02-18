Calinos Entertainment Secures Sales For Drama Titles

Calinos Entertainment closed new deals with international broadcasters for titles from its drama catalogue.

Hungary’s TV2 Media and Slovenia’s Planet TV picked up Medyapim’s Forbidden Fruit (pictured). Hungary’s Mediavivantis acquired Gold Yapim’s No: 39, while Latvia’s Tet Sia channel obtained Woman.

Produced by Medyapim and broadcasted on FOX Turkey, Our Story has been licensed to Ecuador’s TC Television, Bangladesh Deepto, and Sri Lanka’s Hiru TV. In addition, Israel’s Achla TV scored the rights to Second Chance and five other films

Calinos Entertainment also added Better Together, produced by Medyapim, to its catalogue. The series has seen success with viewers on the Alsat and Sitel channels in Macedonia.