CAKE Inks Deal With WarnerMedia For ‘Mush-Mush & the Mushables’

CAKE scored a deal with WarnerMedia for Mush-Mush & the Mushables.

Produced by La Cabane and Thuristar, in co-production with CAKE, Mush-Mush & the Mushables depicts the Mushable community as they embark on comedic adventures about self-discovery and more. The CGI-animated series will be available on Cartoonito, the preschool programming block, which will debut on Cartoon Network and HBO Max in fall 2021.

Mush-Mush and the Mushables premiered on Boomerang and Cartoon Network Africa and Australia earlier in the month. It will roll out across EMEA, APAC, and Latin American markets in the coming months. Additional broadcasters for the series include Piwi+ and Canal+ Family in France, Disney Channel in Germany, VRT-Ketnet and RTBF in Belgium, RTS in Switzerland, and RTL Telekids in the Netherlands.

Perrine Gauthier, founder and producer at La Cabane, commented, “Cartoon Network is a fantastic platform for Mush-Mush and we are thrilled for the show to feature in this new preschool block, whose tone, values, and energy perfectly align with the Mushables.”

Ed Galton, CCO and managing director at CAKE, added, “We are excited to be working once again with Cartoon Network. With the U.S. now on board, Mush-Mush has the potential to grow into a global brand and is a perfect fit for Cartoonito as they look to reach younger audiences.”