A+E Networks Honored With MIP SDG Award

MIPTV will honor A+E Networks with the second annual MIP SDG Award.

The MIP SDG Award recognizes media companies for their action and contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A+E Networks will be celebrated for its long-standing commitment to reducing inequality, promoting diversity, and addressing controversial topics through a wide range of actions, from programming and internal policies to hiring decisions and corporate outreach initiatives.

Paul Buccieri (pictured), president of A+E Networks, will be presented with the award on April 15, 2021, during a dedicated online event with talent from A+E Networks. The UN’s Under-Secretary General for Global Communications, Melissa Fleming, will also participate.

Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks, remarked, “We are very grateful to the United Nations and our partners at Reed MIDEM for recognising our team’s commitment to equality, justice, diversity and inclusion. At A+E Networks, we believe that striving for equality is a never-ending and ongoing journey that we are all on together. Our company has a long-standing history of working towards positive change, and we believe firmly and passionately in using our platforms for purpose. There is more work to be done, and we are honored to continue to join with our partners to achieve these goals.”

Lucy Smith, director of MIPTV, stated, “We are delighted to honor Paul Buccieri and A+E Networks with this second MIP SDG Award. They are a leading voice in promoting equality and most importantly are committed to taking action and using their platforms to drive change. We are very proud to have a long-standing association with them as founding partners of the MIPCOM Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, and the MIPCOM Diversify TV Excellence Awards.”