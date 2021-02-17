TVCO Set To Represent J2911 Media Catalogue In Europe

J2911 Media signed a distribution agreement with TVCO, a company based in Italy.

As part of the collaboration, TVCO will represent J2911 Media’s catalogue in countries across Europe, including Italy, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Latvia, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the U.K., among other territories.

J2911 Media continues to expand the worldwide reach of its programming catalogue. The U.S. based independent distribution company is involved in the acquisition and distribution of finished content and the engagement of new production projects.