Toonz Media Group Launches New OTT Platform

Toonz Media Group rolled out its new OTT platform, MyToonz, for kids and family entertainment.

Toonz Media Group aims to bring its wide-ranging catalogue of premium content to viewers around the world with MyToonz. At launch, the OTT library includes more than 1,500 half hours of content, with new content continually added.

Toonz secured partnerships with multiple app stores, telcos, OTTs, and connected-TV companies to bring MyToonz to consumers across platforms. Toonz signed a deal with telecommunications company Airtel in India to integrate the new platform on the app store. Toonz also a closed deal with U2opia Mobile to bring MyToonz to telco platforms throughout Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, stated, “MyToonz will be a space where the whole family can come together to enjoy world-class content. We have envisaged MyToonz as the go-to destination for kids to watch safe, fun, and nutritious content, which will be available in multiple global languages. All MyToonz programming is compliant with international safety standards for child viewing. We have also given a conscious thrust to co-viewing, to encourage families to watch and enjoy together.”