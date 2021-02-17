LGMA And SBC Present ‘The Avenir Format Show’ For Int’l Distribution

Leclere Global Media Advisors (LGMA) and Sedona Broadcasting Company (SBC) launched The Avenir Format Show for international distribution.

Designed to accommodate all broadcasters, streamers, and all-news channels, The Avenir Format Show helps viewers as they plan for their future by considering the benefits and inconveniences of life under coronavirus. The show presents a series of newsy debates considering all points of view with experts to answer viewers’ questions and worries.

The Avenir Format Show is open to relevant corporate, academic, and media support. The show has received strong spot interest from Francophone and Anglophone Africa. LGMA and SBC are also exploring options in additional countries and territories.