Banijay Rights Confirms South Africa Adaptation Of ‘Temptation Island’

Banijay Rights confirmed that Africa streaming service Showmax picked up the relationship format Temptation Island for South Africa.

Produced by Afrokaans Film & Television, the South African adaptation of Temptation Island will premiere later in the year with a 12-episode season. Previously, Afrokaans produced the South African version of Survivor, which enters its eighth season this summer.

Temptation Island USA premiered its third season on USA Network on February 16, 2021. The format has seen 25 local adaptations to date, in countries such as Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Robin Pollok, VP of Sales at Banijay Rights, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Showmax and Afrokaans to develop a local adaptation of Temptation Island for South African viewers. The format has already captivated international audiences, as it centers on the universal theme of being at a crossroads in profound relationships, bringing them on an emotional journey with the ups and downs of any love relationship.”

Candice Fangueiro, head of Content at Showmax, added, “Temptation Island South Africa is going to be must-watch and must-tweet TV. South Africans love reality TV; our audience has already devoured the first two seasons of Temptation island USA so we’re confident there’s an appetite for more, especially when we add some uniquely South African spice.”